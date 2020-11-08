1945 – 2020

RACINE – Paulette Iverson, 75, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 2, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Racine. She was born on January 26, 1945 to Irma Petersen and Paul Glass in Jacksonville, FL.

On October 8, 1988, Paulette was united in marriage to Robert Iverson at First Evangelical Church in Racine.

She was employed at Bank of Elmwood, retiring in 2007 after many years of service.

Paulette was a faithful member of First Evangelical Church, and served on The Ladies Aid, and Altar Guild.

Along with her husband, Paulette found great enjoyment in golf, petanque, and traveling on many European and Hawaiian vacations. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., especially The Villages of Florida.

Above all else, spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren was her greatest joy.