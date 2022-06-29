Paula S. Porcaro

Feb. 3, 1953 – June 24, 2022

On Friday, June 24, 2022, sadly on her 46th Wedding Anniversary, our dear Paula Porcaro, loving wife and mother of two daughters, passed away at the age of 69. Paula was born February 3, 1953, in Racine, WI to Richard M. and Josephine Carpenter. She was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School in 1971, then attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, IN, where she studied sociology and graduated valedictorian of her class. Following school, she worked as a grief counselor at Mercy Hospital in the Quad Cities, Iowa. We could use her comforting words now.

Paula and her beloved husband, Ralph Porcaro raised two daughters, Marissa and Mallory. She was the proud grandmother of two children born to Marissa and was so anxious to hold Mallory's expected child in September. Nothing gave Paula greater joy than to hold her grandchildren and spend time with her family.

For many years Paula managed her husband's chiropractic business in Racine, and was the welcoming voice when you called or walked in the door. In recent times, Paula embraced her faith studies, reading books and traveling with her girlfriends. She loved the Christmas season, pet sitting for family and friends and going out for breakfast. Her secret indulgence was binge-watching reality TV. She was always the first to arrive at a gathering to help, and always the last to leave as she worked the clean-up.

Paula is survived by her husband, Ralph; her two daughters: Marissa (Kelly Richards) and Mallory; grandchildren: Cassidy and Jaxson; her 95-year-old parents: Dick and Jo Carpenter; her sisters: Cathy (Mike Flood), Judy (Tony Weber), Terri and Laura (Bob Black); and her brothers: Jeff (Kathy) and John (Terie).

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Lucy's Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave., Racine, WI 53403) at Noon, with visitation preceding the event starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Lucy's Church.

Paula was a kind, sweet and gentle soul who graced our family for too short of time… her warm memories will forever remain etched in our hearts. In spite of her overwhelming health challenges, she was at peace with it all, had an opportunity to say good-bye to her family and slipped away as gracefully as she lived her life. Her legacy will be to hug loved ones as freely and often as she did.

