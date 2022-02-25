Dec. 13, 1961—Feb 19, 2022

RACINE, WI—Paula Ray Ellis (Sandbach), age 60, of Racine, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Paul Sandbach and Barbara Schultz, Paula was born on December 13, 1961, in Racine. She graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1980. On February 12, 1983, she was united in marriage to Kevin Ellis Sr., who preceded her in death in 2006. Paula worked as a machine operator for Watlow Electric for 28 years, and later spent numerous years delivering the Kenosha News newspaper.

Paula was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending her free time visiting with family and friends. She also enjoyed movies, going out to eat, and she collected dolls. Paula was always positive, dedicated, hard-working and strong-willed, described by her family as a fighter.

Paula is survived by her son, Kevin Ellis Jr.; siblings: Debbie Oesau, Clive (Kitty) Jander, Jeanine (Kevin) McBride, and Sue (Gary) Mattie; siblings-in-law: Karl, Renee, Rita, Amy, and Carrie; 19 nieces and nephews; and her closest friend, Charlene Weber and family. In death, she is reunited with her beloved husband, Kevin Sr.; her parents: Paul and Barbara Sandbach; brother, Paul Sandbach Jr.; and her father and mother-in-law: Arthur and LaVerne Ellis.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial visitation on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at which time a memorial service will be held. Services at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI, 53181. Online condolences can be made at haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is assisting Paula’s family.