(Nee: Graham)
May 31, 1944—September 28, 2018
RACINE—Paula M. Thurmond, age 74, passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at All Saints Medical Center with her loving daughter little devil “KT” by her side.
She was born in Sparta, IL, May 31, 1944, daughter of the late Floyd and Nora (Nee: Morrison) Graham.
On April 15, 1967 she was united in marriage to Otha Thurmond. Paula was truly devoted to her career at St. Luke’s Hospital working third shift in the Neonatal ICU for forty-four years until her retirement in 2008. She will be fondly remembered as the greatest baby swaddler aka “baby burrito.” Paula was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Otha; her children, Todd (Mary) Thurmond, Karen Thurmond, Kris Thurmond; her six grandchildren, Brianna, Todd Jr., Melina, Cordé Jr., Daniah, Jasmine; her very special great-grandson, Giovanni; sisters, Patricia, Maxine; brother, Paul; very special friends, Lani, Carla, and Lynn Anders; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Please come in your favorite sportswear for visitation Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Private funeral services will be held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the American Heart Association have been suggested.
A special thank you to Dr. Mark DeCheck and staff at All Saints Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
