May 5, 1968—Jan. 9, 2023

WATERFORD — Paula Lirette, 54, of Waterford, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 5, 1968, she was the daughter of Delton and Patsy (nee: Pitre) Doucet. Her early life was spent in Metairie, Louisiana and then later on she attended SLU in Hammond, LA where she earned her Associates Degree in Accounting. Paula also served in the Marine Corps. On March 8th, 1997 she was united in marriage to Warren Lirette. Following their union, they resided in Louisiana for a time before relocated to Georgia. After many years, Paula and her family moved to Wisconsin where she has lived for the past 14 years.

Paula was a dedicated, hard worker for Kerry Ingredients Inc. and then later, Henry Broch Foods. She was committed to doing the best at whatever it was she was doing. Her personality was as big as her heart. Paula was always thinking of others and going out of her way to help whenever possible. She was a devoted wife and mother that was always there when needed. She enjoyed nights out at the casino (usually winning), dinner dates with her husband, and being an excellent home cook.

Paula is survived by her husband, Warren; children, Brandon Hollenbacher and Krista Lirette; siblings, Sharon Borne, Del (Roxanne) Doucet and Sue (Richard) Conners; nieces and nephews, Amanda Sexton, Richard Matthew Borne, and Katie and Ashley Doucet. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to profoundly thank friends and coworkers Jim Stoddard, John Bissett, and Michael Brown, along with neighbors Peter and Maureen Joy and Aymie and Andy Butler for their care and compassion during this time.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 4:00PM until 8:00PM.

