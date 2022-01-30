May 23, 1942 - Jan. 21, 2022

OSHKOSH - Paula Lee (Heidel) Rosenquist, age 79, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 21, 2022 with family at her side. Paula was born in Omro, WI on May 23, 1942, the daughter of the late Paul and Louise Heidel. She attended UW-Stout and was a proud member of the Delta Zeta sorority. On June 22, 1963, she married Richard Rosenquist. They were happily married until Richard's passing in 2011. Paula is survived by her children: Cheri(Gary) Smith of Racine, Kim (Thomas) Price, of Racine, and Paul (Melissa) Rosenquist of Omro; her seven grandchildren: Alex(Ilda) Smith, Kelli(Joe) Vasquez, Erin Smith(Jeff Kvistad), Jake Smith, Kiron Price, Bradley Price and Logan Price; her four great-grandchildren: Adrian, Daniel, Andrew, Caroline, and baby girl Smith; her sister, Mary (George) Reis and sister, Phyllis(Douglas) Kintopf. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, George; sister in-law, Carolyn; brother-in-law, Donald and in-laws: Paul and Veronica Rosenquist.

Ma loved her family and friends and enjoyed the simple things in life. She particularly liked her coffee, chocolates, music and television shows. Her positive attitude helped her to find something to be thankful for every morning.

Prior to moving to Oshkosh in 2011, Paula proudly held various retail positions in Racine and Port Washington. Later, she became quite a pro at various online activities, including computer games, commanding Alexa to play whatever music she wanted, and navigating Facebook to keep up on the latest gossip.

Over the years, Paula cherished creating many wonderful memories and enjoyed spending as much time with family and friends as possible.

She had an amazing talent for cross-stitch, needlepoint and knitting creating countless pieces of art that she often shared with family and friends.

A service and burial will be planned for early spring.

The family would also like to thank Edenbrook and Aurora Medical Center of Oshkosh for the compassion and care they gave Ma during her courageous fight over the final months of her life.

A memorial will be established to Oshkosh Humane Society.