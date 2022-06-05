BOULDER, CO - Paula Jean Klema (Csepella), 69, transitioned from this life May 23, 2022, at her home in Boulder, Colorado. Prior to relocating to Colorado to be with her daughter and family in 2014, she was a lifelong resident of Racine, Wisconsin.

Paula is preceded in death by her mother and father: John Csepella, and Eileen (Kleinschmidt) Csepella.

Paula is survived by her son, Andrew (Ebony) Williams (Alpharetta, Georgia); and daughter, Leslie (John) Bruno (Boulder, Colorado); siblings: John (Clara) Csepella, Sue (Jeff) Cooper, and Mark (Laurie) Csepella; grandchildren: Omari Williams, Essence Williams, Leaf Bruno, Ceani Williams, Kareem Williams, and Forest Bruno; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Paula enjoyed experiencing live music, dancing, motorcycle rides, and spending quality time around a campfire with those close to her. She found joy in gathering with her friends and family. She had a deep passion for dancing, always ready to share a good time with others.

There will be a celebration of life for Paula on July 9, 2022, at Infusino's Banquet Hall in Racine, WI.

Guests may visit anytime between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

RSVP at paulasmemorial.rsvpify.com