Paula J. Nelson

March 30, 1937 – January 27, 2019

KENOSHA – Paula Jean (nee: Swanson) Nelson, age 81, passed away peacefully at Froedtert South – St. Catherine’s Medical Center Campus on Sunday, January 27, 2019 with her family by her side.

Paula was born in Racine, WI on March 30, 1937 to the late Harold and Lucille (nee: Hanson) Swanson. She was united in marriage to James E. Butts on March 28, 1992. Paula was a member of Lutheran Chapel of the Cross. A loving and devoted mother, Paula enjoyed being a homemaker, crocheting, shopping and tending to her beloved pets. Above all, she loved spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, James E. Butts; children, Timothy W. (Tina) Nelson, Jr.; Cynthia (John) Algiers, Sharon (William) Kristiansen, Christine (Michael) Moss, Michelle Dahlen and Susan (Chuck) Christoffersen; grandchildren, Mary (James), Tim, Chad, Kevin, Crystal, Alexander (Tyler), Jennifer, Allison, Sandra (Spencer), Jessica, Joseph and Holli; great-grandchildren, Tim, Noah, Kai, Eli and Charles; sister, Mary (Richard) Erickson; brother-in-law, Jerry Butts; sisters-in-law, Donna (Bill) Meller and Debbie (Ron) Owens; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew; brother, James Swanson; sister, JoAnne (Vince) Raschella; and sister-in-law, Dianne Butts.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 1426 North Fancher Road (Hwy H), Mt. Pleasant, WI. Following visitation, funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Brian Liermann officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park after the service. The family then invites all to join them at a memorial luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Racine Campus have been suggested.

A special note of thanks to Brookside Care Center (especially Mickay, Lauren, Gilda and Rachel) for the compassionate care and support given in Paula’s time of need.

