Paula C. Castillo

Aug. 10, 1927 – Aug. 24, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT – Paula Calderon Castillo, age 95, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022.

Paula was born in Somerset, TX, to the late Ramon and Carlotta (nee: Arredondo) Calderon on August 10, 1927. On March 21, 1946, in San Antonio, TX, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Jose “Joe Brown” Castillo. Paula raised nine children and then went on to graduate from Gateway Technical College and received her Associate Degree in Marketing. She was an ESL instructor at Gateway Technical College for many years and retired in 1995.

Paula was a proud and faithful member of Cristo Rey Parish where she was very active with the women’s society and served on the parish council. Paula was passionate about volunteering and community service. Paula received The State of Wisconsin citation by the Assembly on September 20, 2002, and received the “Leading Lady” Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from the U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan.

She was one of the founding Board members of San Juan Diego Middle School, member of the Miss Latina Scholarship Corporation Committee 2002-2006, member of the United Way Board for 16 years, member of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and was very enthusiastic about encouraging others to vote. Along with Paula’s passion in the community she also looked forward to spending quality time with her family, some of her fondest memories were birthdays, holidays, or any reason to celebrate life. One of Paula’s other passions was reading, she was always sharing her books with all of her friends and family!

Surviving are her children: Dr. Josefina (Carlos) Baltodano, Paula (Padraic Lackey) Fiscal, Velia (Steve Celmer) Castillo, Jose (Priscilla) Castillo Jr., USMC Retired; Olivia (Jose) Alcorta, Greg (Gloria) Castillo, Michael (Shirley) Castillo and Norma (John) Razdik; many adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Castillo (1997); beloved son, Richard “Rich” Castillo (2019); and by her brothers and sisters.

Services celebrating Paula’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 12:00 noon. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 am—12:00 noon. Memorials to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) have been suggested.

