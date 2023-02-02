July 23, 1954—Jan. 23, 2023

Paul Wesley Pulda, passed away at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Paul was born in Racine on July 23, 1954, to Frederick Sr. and Carol (nee: Rasmussen) Pulda. He attended Park High School in Racine, WI. Paul was a retiree at We Energies Co. as a gas fitter in the natural gas department. Paul enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and being outdoors. The most important thing to Paul was the love he had for his family, and spending time with them.

Paul is survived by his son, Brian; son, Matthew; grandchildren: Kyra, Evan, Konnor, Adelina, Elijah, and Sofie; brother, Robin; sister, Cynthia; sister, Eraina; and brother, Mark; many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Sr. and Carol; and brother, Frederick Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center and Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care given to Paul.

There will be a celebration of life to honor Paul on Friday, February 3, during the hours 5:30-9:00PM at Infusino’s Banquet Hall in Racine.