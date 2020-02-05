July 6, 1936—January 27, 2020
RACINE—Paul W. Sandbach, age 83, passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at St. Monica’s Senior Living. Paul was born in Racine on July 6, 1936, son of the late John and Louise (nee: Everard) Sandbach.
Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army. On July 3, 1959, Paul was united in marriage to Barbara A. Schultz at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Together they raised six children, Debra, Clive, Jeanine, Susan, Paula and Paul Jr. Paul was employed in his younger years with Young Radiator and lastly with In-Sink-Erator before retiring. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing up north, Salmon-A-Rama, playing bingo and testing his luck at casinos.
Paul will be dearly missed by his children, Debra Oesau, Clive (Kathleen) Jander, Jeanine (Kevin) McBride, Susan (Gary) Mattie, and Paula Ellis; grandchildren, Genevieve Langford, Jacob (Lori) Oesau, Paul (Ann) Jander, Casey McBride, Stephanie (Matthew) Wright, Eric (Ali) Mattie, Kevin Ellis Jr., Ashleigh Sandbach (Andrew Wiesner); 16 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Hill; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gloria (Scott) Cisco and Paul Petersen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his wife Barbara, son, Paul Jr., son-in-laws, Victor Oesau and Kevin Ellis Jr., and great grandchild, Lamont, and siblings Charles, Nancy, and Ann.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday February 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to start at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.
