July 6, 1936—January 27, 2020

RACINE—Paul W. Sandbach, age 83, passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at St. Monica’s Senior Living. Paul was born in Racine on July 6, 1936, son of the late John and Louise (nee: Everard) Sandbach.

Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army. On July 3, 1959, Paul was united in marriage to Barbara A. Schultz at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Together they raised six children, Debra, Clive, Jeanine, Susan, Paula and Paul Jr. Paul was employed in his younger years with Young Radiator and lastly with In-Sink-Erator before retiring. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing up north, Salmon-A-Rama, playing bingo and testing his luck at casinos.