July 6, 1936 – January 27, 2020

RACINE – Paul W. Sandbach, age 83, passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to start at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

