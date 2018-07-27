LAKEWOOD, WA—Paul Stanley Froode passed away on July 10, 2018 with his family by his side.
Paul was born in Racine, Wisconsin on July 4th, 1949. He spent his childhood in Racine and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with an engineering degree. In his mid-twenties he followed the railroad to Washington State with his first wife, Jody Stark, and their eldest child, Tara Froode. Paul and Jody had two more children, Shane (Aaron) Gray and Blake (Jennifer) Froode. He married Rhonda Williams in 1990. Together they raised his fourth child, Parker Frode.
He had a lifetime passion for designing and maintaining railways and built a successful railroad construction company, Coast Rail Inc. He was a very hardworking man who loved running his own company. He relished traveling to tropical islands to enjoy warm weather, swim and snorkel. He enjoyed living on his farm in Longbranch, Washington and caring for various pets; he filled his yard with bird feeders and flowers to attract hummingbirds and butterflies.
His family will always cherish his willfulness, humor and generosity. He was comical and had a contagious laugh. He gave gifts that surprised you in their display of his insightfulness. He took pleasure in watching those he loved enjoy themselves and truly devoted himself to taking care of everyone in his family.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother Carol Marie (Yerdon) Froode in 2006. He is survived by his father Erik Arnold “Arnie” Froode of Racine, brothers Dave (Dianne) and Mark (Louise), wife Rhonda, four children and ten grandchildren.
A celebration of his life took place in Washington on July 21st.
