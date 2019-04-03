Try 3 months for $3

February 25, 1947—April 1, 2019

WAUKESHA—A retired Racine County Deputy Sheriff died April 1, 2019 at age 72. Visitation Sat., April 13th from 11AM until the 1PM memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.

See Sunday’s 4 edition or visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.

Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home

randledablefuneralhome.com

262-547-4035

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Paul R. Schmidt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments