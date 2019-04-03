February 25, 1947—April 1, 2019
WAUKESHA—A retired Racine County Deputy Sheriff died April 1, 2019 at age 72. Visitation Sat., April 13th from 11AM until the 1PM memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
See Sunday’s 4 edition or visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
262-547-4035
