Paul R. Fahey

June 5, 1965—August 27, 2019

RACINE—Paul R. Fahey, age 54, passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 after a year long battle with brain cancer.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 100 p.m. until 300 p.m. with a service to follow at 300 p.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

