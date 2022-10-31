Nov. 03, 1935—Oct. 26, 2022

WINNECONNE—Paul O. Muehlenberg, age 86, of Winneconne, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Prior to his death he was surrounded by family. He was born November 3, 1935, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Paul served his country in the U.S. Air Force. On May 7, 1960, he married Anna Anderson. For over 30 years Paul worked for Twin Disc in Racine until his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Winneconne, the American Legion Post 364 in Winneconne, Omro/Winneconne Knights of Columbus #8810, Berlin VFW, and was a past member of the Racine Moose Lodge.

Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anna Muehlenberg; three children, Jeff Muehlenberg, JoAnna (Tim) Hetland, Todd (Heidi) Muehlenberg; grandchildren, Britane (Justin), Shane (Travis), Otto (Cassandra), Matt (Hannah), Nolan (Rachel), Allie (Sam); great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Isabelle, Bennett, Finley, Brooklyn; sister, Linda Martin; brother, Leo (Mike) Muehlenberg; sisters-in-law, Arlene and Mayme Muehlenberg; brothers-in-law, Bob Hornsby, Dick Breitenbach; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Paul in death were siblings, Ed Muehlenberg, Ann Quillen, Maggie Lucas, Rose Hornsby, Rita Bradley, Joyce Breitenbach, and Jerry Muehlenberg.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A Knights of Columbus service will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass. Fr. Tom Long and Deacon Paul will be officiating the Mass. Following the Mass, interment with military honors will take place at the Winneconne Cemetery.

Mueller Funeral Home-Winneconne is assisting the family. If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.