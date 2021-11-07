Paul Norbert Vieau

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Full military honors will follow the service. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:30 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment will take place in Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. There are so many things we wish we could say one last time… “I love you Paul, dad, bartering and fishing buddy, friend.” In times like these, we catch ourselves listening to missed phone call messages we wish we could still get and long for conversations we no longer can have. The good, the bad- just anything to fill the void and everything in between. Being able to give thanks for everything tied to the lessons we have learned that enabled us to raise happy families. Forgiveness, friendship, love, honor, and respect are all that remain in this time of your passing. Wishing we could say “we love you” in a way greater than these words. Hoping to see you again (and that…).