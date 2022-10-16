Paul N. Nass

May 27, 1950 – Oct. 6, 2022

Paul Nathan Nass, age 72, of Mount Pleasant passed away on October 6, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. He was born to Leonard and Florence (Nagel) Nass on May 27, 1950 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Paul graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1968 and was in the Army reserves from 1969-1975. Paul and Elizabeth (Paal) Nass were married September 16, 1972 in Racine and had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Paul worked for Marquette Electronics before becoming self-employed as a web designer. He enjoyed bicycling marathon distances around the Racine area.

Paul took his last breath at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on October 6th. He was surrounded by Liz, Eric, Justin and his unofficial daughter, Jenny Bass. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Liz, son, Justin (Sara) of Janesville, son Eric of Racine, his three grandsons: Eric (Bucky), Kaiden and Anthony, his unofficial daughters: Jenny Bass and Danielle Bass Johnson and unofficial son, Paul Oakes, brother, David of North Carolina, sisters: Leona Hauer of Hales Corners and Sylvia (Gene) Kock of Sun Prairie and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service was held for his family and special friends.

The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to the South Shore Fire Department and the ICU staff at Ascension Hospital for their professionalism and compassion during a difficult time.

