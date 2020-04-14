Racine—Paul Martin Fawcett Sr., “Papa”, 64, originally born in Rhodesia, Africa (now Zimbabwe), but resided most of his life in the town of Racine, WI, passed away on April 5th, at Ascension – All Saints from complications of liver, and lung cancer. He was born on February 24, 1956, son of the late Peter and Rita (Née: Armfield) Fawcett.

Paul honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force as a tractor mechanic, along with serving in the United States Army Reserves for 10 plus years. After he finished his service, he was a long time over the road truck driver as his own owner operator until he retired in 2018. He had this uncanny way of always being able to make you laugh and had the best sense of humor. He was a loving father, husband, and papa to all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be truly missed.