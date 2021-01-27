Paul L. Martinson

June 19, 1943 - January 22, 2021

RACINE – Paul L. Martinson, 77, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday January 22, 2021.

Paul was born in Racine on June 19, 1943 to Elmer and Harriet (nee, Sorenson) Martinson. On October 17, 1964 he married the love of his life Lynne Spangenberg, who preceded him in death in 2018.

Paul was president of Diamond Transportation for 22 years retiring in 2010 after 44 years. He was a member of the Racine Founders Rotary Club serving as president 1999-2000. He was also a member of St. John Lutheran Church where he served as chairman of the congregation for the past eleven years. Paul had a smile that made you smile back and always had a joke to tell. Faith and family were most important to him. He will be deeply missed by all.

Survivors include his son, Tim (Kristin Kim) Martinson; and daughter, Kristen (Michael) Fox; grandchildren, Haley, Miranda, Gavin and Dylan; his sister Barbara (Richard) Jones; his brother-in-law, Jim (Beth) Spangenberg; Paul is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends including his Mocha Lisa coffee buddies Al and Dave and his Wednesday golfing group. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents; and his angel grandsons, Collin and Brandon Fox.