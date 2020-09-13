× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul J. Pratt

1942 – 2020

Paul J. Pratt, 78, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 2, 1942, he was the son of Phillip and Margaret (nee: Huber) Pratt. His early life was spent in Milwaukee, where he graduated from West Division High School. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 until 1964. On August 6, 1966, he was united in marriage to Mary J. Nate. Following marriage, they resided in Milwaukee before moving to Burlington in 1993.

Paul worked as a printer for HiLiter Graphics and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed boating and taught his children, nieces and nephews how to water ski. He also enjoyed Judo and qualified for the 1964 Olympic Trials while in the Air Force.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Steven (fiancé Heather Hintz) Pratt and David (Kristin) Pratt; grandchildren, Myles and Simon; and sisters, Carol Geiger and Esther Racer. He was preceded in death by his parents.