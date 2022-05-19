 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul G. Widen

Paul G. Widen

June 16, 1979—May 14, 2022

WEST ALLIS—Paul G. Widen died unexpectedly due to a motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the age of 42.

He was the father of Jack Widen; son of Michael and Claudia Widen; brother of Megan (Dave) Gundry; uncle of Jake, Weston and Emerson Gundry and former husband of Ann Widen. Further survived by numerous family and friends.

Preceded in death by his grandparents: Donald and Florence Widen and Dean and Joan Hostrawser.

Gathering will be held at ST. SEBASTIAN PARISH, 5400 W. Washington Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53208, on Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m. Mass at 1:00 p.m.

Krause Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time, for more information please visit www.krausefuneralhome.com or call 414-464-4640.

