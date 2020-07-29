× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 20, 1964—July 24, 2020

RACINE – Paul G. Russell, 56, passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Paul was born in Miami, FL on January 20, 1964 to William and Peggy (nee, Smith) Russell. He married the former Janet Benedict recently celebrated their twentieth anniversary. Paul served in the U.S. Navy and retired from In-Sink-Erator. Playing golf was his passion.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Russell; daughters, Megan Russell and Miranda Russell; son, Steven Russell; and four grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his mother, Peggy Russell; brother, Christopher Russell; sisters, Karen Russell and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Riggins; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

In keeping with Paul’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association or Allay Cares Inc.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

