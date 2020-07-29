January 20, 1964—July 24, 2020
RACINE – Paul G. Russell, 56, passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Paul was born in Miami, FL on January 20, 1964 to William and Peggy (nee, Smith) Russell. He married the former Janet Benedict recently celebrated their twentieth anniversary. Paul served in the U.S. Navy and retired from In-Sink-Erator. Playing golf was his passion.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Russell; daughters, Megan Russell and Miranda Russell; son, Steven Russell; and four grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his mother, Peggy Russell; brother, Christopher Russell; sisters, Karen Russell and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Riggins; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.
In keeping with Paul’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association or Allay Cares Inc.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.