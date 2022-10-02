Feb. 5, 1933—Sept. 22, 2022

A remarkable man, Paul Francis Collins, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the age of 89. He had been devoted to his wife Diane for over 60 years before her passing in 2018.

His children include: Kathleen Collins, Mary Beth (Steve) Wallner, Brian (Tammy) Collins, and Patti (Mark) Dahlman; and grandchildren: Annie, Kerry, Erin (Steve), Kaitlin, Sean, Casey (Lala), Kaitlyn, Drew, and Karley, Tyler and Cora. His surviving brother is Michael Collins and was preceded in death by sisters Claire Benner and Jean Dillman.

Paul was a proud Veteran, starting his career at age 15 in the National Guard, as well as serving in the Marines and retiring from the Army Reserves.

He valued education and was a successful leader in the State Patrol, UWM and St Michael’s Hospital. He was well liked and respected by his peers, friends and family. He is best remembered for his healthy sense of humor and his love of poker, cheap beer and marching tunes.

Please join us at St Louis Church on Friday, October 14, 2022 to honor Paul. Reception at 10:00 a.m. with mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aurora at Home Hospice Racine and Kenosha or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

414-321-7440