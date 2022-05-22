Paul Eric Tobias, age 67, passed away at home on May 16, 2022. Born March 16, 1955, in Indianapolis, IN, Paul was the fifth of seven children of Robert and Trudy Tobias. He graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha and attended UW Parkside. Paul married Lena Rogers in 1987; their two children were the light of his life. A gifted and creative artist, he forged a long career as a graphic designer. Paul loved the outdoors and was a lifelong sailor; his second family was at Racine Yacht Club, where “PT” was at the center of camaraderie, sailing competition and logo design.