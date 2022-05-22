March 16, 1955—May 16, 2022
Paul Eric Tobias, age 67, passed away at home on May 16, 2022. Born March 16, 1955, in Indianapolis, IN, Paul was the fifth of seven children of Robert and Trudy Tobias. He graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha and attended UW Parkside. Paul married Lena Rogers in 1987; their two children were the light of his life. A gifted and creative artist, he forged a long career as a graphic designer. Paul loved the outdoors and was a lifelong sailor; his second family was at Racine Yacht Club, where “PT” was at the center of camaraderie, sailing competition and logo design.
For the past 14 years, Paul enjoyed spending time with his partner, Kari Kittermaster. He is survived by his two children: Eric Tobias of Milwaukee, WI, and Lindsay Tobias (Jordan Nelson) and his grandson, Lowell Tobias of Lakewood, OH, along with many extended-family members.
A private family service will be held Sunday, May 29, 2022 followed by a public Celebration of Life at Racine Yacht Club at 3:00 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties at beabignow.org. Refer to the Sturino Funeral Home website for the full obituary. Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com.
