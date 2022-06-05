Paul Emery Strege

Aug. 15, 1959—Apr. 14, 2022

Paul Strege passed away with his wife Jesse by his side. He left behind two children: Shaun and Natalie and two grandchildren: Isaiah and Sarai.

Paul was born to the late William Roger and Lois Mae (Olson) Strege on August 15, 1959, along with his twin brother, Christopher, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Paul grew up in Sturtevant, Wisconsin on Buckingham Road with his siblings: William (Peggy Mau) of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, Christopher (Kathy Sabbath) of Racine, Mary (Gary) Vroman of Lancaster, California, Anne (Michael) Stanley of Palmdale, California.

Paul left behind many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews and friends that loved him.

Paul had many adventures throughout his life that led him all over the United States. He was a jack of all trades just like his father.

We will be celebrating his life on July 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2900 W. Forest Hill, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132 and on July 3, 2022, from Noon until 4:00 p.m. at Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., Racine, Wisconsin 53404.

Please RSVP Kathy Strege 262-221-3123.