April 25, 1923—July 29, 2022

RACINE—Paul E. Sobel, a longtime resident of Racine, WI, passed away on July 29, 2022 at 99. He was born to Eva and Charles Sobel in Chicago, IL on April 25, 1923.

In 1937, Paul became the youngest Eagle Scout in the city of Chicago. Later, he served as a Lieutenant with the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II as a navigator with the Eighth Air Force. He completed 35 missions over Germany and France and was awarded many medals including the Air Medal with five Oak Leaf Clusters. In 2016, Paul was bestowed the French Legion of Honor for his service to France during the WWII Battle of the Bulge by the Honorary Council of France in the Northwest on behalf of the French President.

Paul and his wife, Edee, lived in Racine for over 47 years where they raised their three daughters. Paul owned several Manpower franchises and later served as a consultant to Manpower International. Paul was involved in many environmental and humanitarian causes, serving as president of Racine Family Planning Inc. Paul helped design the first commercial solar domestic water system in the state of Wisconsin. He co-founded the company Solar Systems Inc. with Robert Ernst in 1975. Paul also was a 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite Masons.

In 1997, Paul and Edee moved to Tucson, AZ where they wintered while spending summers in Sunriver, OR in their passive solar home that Paul proudly designed. They moved to Bend full-time in 2014.

Upon retirement, Paul gave many speeches about the Eighth Air Force and other passionate causes. Paul was an avid tennis player, runner, and biker who attributed his health and longevity to staying active mentally and physically.

He was a devoted and loving family man who was loved deeply by his family and will be missed by all. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Edith M. Sobel (Meyer), three daughters: Linda Roberts (Ron) Highlands Ranch, CO, Laurie Lubliner (Rob) Portland, OR, Jan Ellen Long (Ken) Vancouver, WA; six grandchildren and their spouses and eight great-grandchildren.

Contributions can be made to: Partners in Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend OR 97701, Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, or the Environmental Defense Fund.