SAN ANTONIO, TX / RACINE - Paul E. Carbajal, 85, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 14, 2022. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3031 Drexel Ave., on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. with the rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. There will be a visitation at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

