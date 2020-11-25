Paul D. Rice

July 18, 1949 – November 18, 2020

Troy, MI (formerly of Racine) – Paul Douglas Rice, age 71, passed away peacefully in Troy, MI under the compassionate care of Beaumont Hospice on Wednesday evening, November 18, 2020.

Paul was born in Racine, WI on July 18, 1949 to the late Francis “Frank” and Mabel (nee: Jarstad) Rice. He was a 1969 graduate of Washington Park High School. He went on Kenosha Technical College before studying mechanical engineering at Milwaukee School of Engineering and Lorenz University. Proud of his country, Paul served with the United States Air Force in Germany.

A true love match, he was united in marriage with Margaret Herdt on October 26, 1985. He often said “she is my everything”! Paul began his career with American Motors before being transferred to Troy, MI to work for Chrysler. While in Michigan, he also was employed as a lead design engineer at Tunkers North America, senior project manager at MTS North America, former quality manager at Bleichert and facility program manager at BASF.