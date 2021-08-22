September 27, 1958—July 31, 2021

MERRILL—Paul D. Pedersen, 62, passed away at his home in Merrill on July 31, 2021.

A celebration of his life will be held at Salvation Army Church 103 2nd Ave., Wausau, WI 54401 on September 11, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. with Majors Paul and Barb Logan, and Ed Wilson of Salvation Army Church with Brad Main of Journey Church, Merrill officiating.

Paul was born in Racine, WI to David and Sharon Pedersen on September 27, 1958. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1977. He went on to earn a degree in Airframe Mechanics and Power Plant Mechanics from Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, WI. Paul and his father owned Pedersen Radiator Shop in Union Grove, WI, and then owned a Super Wash car wash in Chilton, WI. He worked as an Airplane mechanic for United Airlines in San Francisco, CA.

Paul returned to Racine, WI in 2001 where he was the primary caregiver to his beloved Aunt Syl and Uncle Fred Gunther. When Paul returned to Racine, he was reunited with his college sweetheart, Kathleen Buhler and they married on January 15, 2005. Paul and his wife remained in Racine until 2012. In October 2012 they moved to Merrill, WI where Paul remained until his death.