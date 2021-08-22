September 27, 1958—July 31, 2021
MERRILL—Paul D. Pedersen, 62, passed away at his home in Merrill on July 31, 2021.
A celebration of his life will be held at Salvation Army Church 103 2nd Ave., Wausau, WI 54401 on September 11, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. with Majors Paul and Barb Logan, and Ed Wilson of Salvation Army Church with Brad Main of Journey Church, Merrill officiating.
Paul was born in Racine, WI to David and Sharon Pedersen on September 27, 1958. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1977. He went on to earn a degree in Airframe Mechanics and Power Plant Mechanics from Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, WI. Paul and his father owned Pedersen Radiator Shop in Union Grove, WI, and then owned a Super Wash car wash in Chilton, WI. He worked as an Airplane mechanic for United Airlines in San Francisco, CA.
Paul returned to Racine, WI in 2001 where he was the primary caregiver to his beloved Aunt Syl and Uncle Fred Gunther. When Paul returned to Racine, he was reunited with his college sweetheart, Kathleen Buhler and they married on January 15, 2005. Paul and his wife remained in Racine until 2012. In October 2012 they moved to Merrill, WI where Paul remained until his death.
He was involved in the Salvation Army as a driver for the Bell Ringers during the holidays. He enjoyed fishing, a variety of shooting sports, his summer cottage on Marion Lake and spending time with his wife and dog.
Paul was known for his sweet smile, generous heart, loving nature, kindness and caring for others.
Paul is survived by his wife, Kathleen S. (Buhler) Pedersen of Merrill, WI; Juan Schuller (guardian son) of Wausau, WI; and his faithful dog, Daisy Mae; sister, Marian (Victor) Johanson; cousins: Cynthia (Matthew) Siefert-Raw, Robert (Debra) Siefert, and Laura (William) Greenway; brothers-in-law: Michael Buhler (Andrea), Steven Buhler, nephews and nieces Mark Buhler (Krystal), Eric Buhler, Forrest Buhler, Alexandra Buhler and extra special family members Lynley, Abby and Denny. Paul is further survived by his cousins, other relatives and close friends in Merrill, Racine and Wausau, WI.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, David E. Pedersen; his mother, Sharon Pedersen; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Viola Buhler; aunt and uncle Sylvia and Fred Gunther and aunt and uncle Henry R. and Idell H. Siefert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, Wausau (Building Fund) 202 Callon St., Wausau, WI 54401.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Aspirus Hospice, Salvation Army, Journey Church and the many organizations involved in his care, his many faithful care givers and friends that allowed him to spend his last moments in the comfort of his own home.