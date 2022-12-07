Dec. 23, 1966—Oct. 20, 2022

Paul Chen, 55, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 20, 2022, after a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Paul was born in Taipei, Taiwan on December 23, 1966, to Jim and Mae Chen. He will be dearly missed by his parents, sister Sherry (Andrew) Liu, brother Jesse (Dorothee) Chen, niece Jennifer (Eugene) Park, nephew Andy Liu, stepdaughter Alicon and many relatives in Taiwan. He had many good friends all over the United States and the Dominican Republic who will also miss him dearly.

Paul was a 1985 graduate of William Horlick High School in Racine, where he played varsity tennis all four years and was seeded 4th in the state his senior year with his doubles partner Kurt Anderson. Paul received his BS Degree from UW-Madison in 1990; he was a member of the Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, where he was rush chairman for two years.

Paul loved his family, friends, traveling (Taiwan, China, Singapore, Thailand), and eating good food. He found great joy in making friends far and wide and helping people have a better life. He loved telling stories and giving tips on how to get more points at Hilton hotels.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A light lunch will be held following services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Sleep Apnea Association would be welcome. https//www.sleephealth.org/donatePurath-Strand

