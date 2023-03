READSTOWN—Paul C. Schneider, age 73, of Readstown passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to be with Jesus. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Believer’s Fellowship Church in Viroqua. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service with full military honors to follow at the church. A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.vossfh.com.