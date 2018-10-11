October 22, 1936—October 5, 2018
RACINE—Paul Clarence Groth, age 81, went to meet his Lord and Savior on October 5, 2018. He was at home and surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.
On October 22, 1936, Paul was born in Madison, WI to Clarence and Nadine (Nee: Wood) Groth. He attended area schools and was a graduate of Washington Park High School, Class of 1955. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1960. On February 22, 1958, Paul was united in marriage to Audrie Bloss in Del Rio, TX. They enjoyed a blessed union of 60 years. For 28 years, Paul was employed by JI Case Company and was working in Production Control at the time of his retirement in 1995.
Paul was a dedicated member of Racine Bible Church. He enjoyed singing in church choirs and with the Racine Barber Shoppers. In high school, he ran cross country track. He also enjoyed playing baseball and dart ball.
Left to cherish Paul’s memory are his wife, Audrie Groth; children: Kelli Groth, Michael (Brenda) Groth, Robert (Karen) Groth, and James (Cindy) Groth; grandchildren: Josh Groth, Brandon Groth, Ally Groth, Paige Groth, Jordan Groth, Kayla Groth, and Stephanie Balde; great grandchildren: Mackenzie Balde and Ethan Balde; brother, David Groth; sister, Claire Catrine, and 11 nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nadine Groth.
Paul’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Racine Bible Church (12505 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI) with Rev. John Anderson officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory made to Racine Bible Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family extends a special thank you to Grace Hospice for their tender care of Paul at the end of his earthly life.
