Feb. 22, 1930—June 27, 2021
STURTEVANT—Paul Benjamin O’Brien of Sturtevant (formerly of Darlington) passed-away peacefully while surrounded by family on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the age of 91. Paul was born in Darlington on February 22, 1930 to Ben and Mary (nee: McKeon) O’Brien. He grew up on the family farm in Truman as the 2nd of 12 children.
After graduating high school, Paul was drafted into the Army. Once honorably discharged, he moved home to Darlington where he met the love of his life. On January 8, 1955, Paul and Donna (nee: Ihus) were united in marriage. Soon after they relocated to Sturtevant. Paul worked for Kroeger, Oster, and lastly J.I. Case where he spent 28 years before retiring in 1990. Paul’s faith was something very important to him throughout his life and was a long-time member of St. Sebastian’s Church.
During his 91 years, Paul enjoyed dancing with his wife, musky fishing, hunting, bowling, playing cards, and most of all he loved spending time with family and friends at Lake Tomahawk. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed not only the Packers and Brewers, but also going to the local high school games. He spent 20+ years running the Sturtevant Little League Baseball program and was honored when the pavilion in South Park was dedicated to him. He was awarded the Sturtevant Citizen of the Year award in 1983. Out of many achievements, Paul would tell you that the greatest was his marriage and the love they shared for 47 years.
Paul was a loving husband and father. He leaves behind five children: Pam (Mike) Gould, David (Sue) O’Brien, Ron (Vicki) O’Brien, Terry (Colleen) O’Brien, and Cheri (Dan) Moore; 16 grandchildren: Mike, Bob, Jeremy, Jamey, Aisha, Casey, Rob, Adam, Felicia, Jason, Tiffany, Maureen, Shannon, Rachel, McKenzie, and Erin; 28 great-grandchildren; three siblings: Mary, Gary (Betty) and Jean; brother-in-law Jerry; and sisters-in-law: Florence and Grace.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents Ben and Mary, daughter-in-law Annette, eight siblings: Francis (Leecha), Mike (Rita), Joan (Del), Larry (Diane), Harold, Melvin, Delvin, and Judy, brothers-in-law: Keith, Phil, Gordy, Donald, Paul, Eddie, Maynard, and Bernell, and sisters-in-law: Marilyn, Betty, Bernadine, Pauline, and Janet.
A funeral service celebrating Paul’s life will be held, Friday, July 2, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3100 95th St., Sturtevant, with Reverend Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs at Sage Meadow and Froedtert South for their loving and compassionate care.
