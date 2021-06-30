Feb. 22, 1930—June 27, 2021

STURTEVANT—Paul Benjamin O’Brien of Sturtevant (formerly of Darlington) passed-away peacefully while surrounded by family on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the age of 91. Paul was born in Darlington on February 22, 1930 to Ben and Mary (nee: McKeon) O’Brien. He grew up on the family farm in Truman as the 2nd of 12 children.

After graduating high school, Paul was drafted into the Army. Once honorably discharged, he moved home to Darlington where he met the love of his life. On January 8, 1955, Paul and Donna (nee: Ihus) were united in marriage. Soon after they relocated to Sturtevant. Paul worked for Kroeger, Oster, and lastly J.I. Case where he spent 28 years before retiring in 1990. Paul’s faith was something very important to him throughout his life and was a long-time member of St. Sebastian’s Church.