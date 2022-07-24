Jan. 2, 1930 – July 13, 2022

PARIS – Paul B. Jaeger, age 92, of Town of Paris, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Born in Elek, Hungary on January 2, 1930, he was the son of Peter and Theresia (nee: Albert) Jaeger. His early life was spent in Elek, Hungary. In 1944, his family moved to Austria and to Germany in 1946. In 1953, he came to the United States and settled in Chicago. In 1954, he moved to the Kenosha County area. He was later drafted into the US Army and served for his country from July 1955 until June of 1963. During his military service, he met the love of his life, Doris.

On December 22, 1958 in Union Grove, he was united in marriage to Doris Lang. Following marriage, they resided in Union Grove before moving to the farm in Paris Township. Doris preceded him in death on November 6, 2002.

Paul was an agriculturalist, working as a dairy farmer, in hog production and producing agricultural commodities. He had a love of the land and knew the importance of preserving nature and our woodlands. He was a very hard worker and loved being home on the farm. He enjoyed his farm cats, spending time in his garden and was an avid collector of arrow heads from his farmlands.

Paul is survived by his children: Paul A. (Debbie Anders) Jaeger and Diana Jaeger; grandchildren: TJ McKay and Brandon Jaeger; step-grandchildren: Tonia (Josh) Manka, and Jon Anders; step-great-grandchildren: Evan Logan, Emily Logan and Xavier Manka; and sisters-in-law: Ingeborg (Berndt) Schafer and Vera Jaeger. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings Walter and Margaret, two infant brothers, and a brother-in-law Boris Dosedla.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wisconsin FFA at www.wisconsinaged.org/foundation/donate/ OR Children’s Hospital, Attn: Juvenile Diabetes Research Dept.

A memorial service for Paul will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Full military honors will follow the service. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908—11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011