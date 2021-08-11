 Skip to main content
RACINE—Paul Anthony Segura Sr., 56, of Racine, passed away after a long battle with diabetes while surrounded by his family on August 7, 2021 at 6:25 p.m. The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Strouf Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again, on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Services for Paul will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at noon. Interment to follow.

