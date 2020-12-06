Paul A. Clausen

Paul was an avid golfer, who enjoyed playing and watching golf. He instilled the love of the game in his children and grandchildren, and his golf tips have helped many golfers improve their game. He developed many friendships on the golf course, and was always a welcome member of any foursome. Paul shot five holes in one, as well as an even more elusive double eagle. He made his last hole in one at the age of 80.

Paul and Sandie enjoyed traveling, and were able to see a lot of the world, including Thailand, Italy, France, London, Mexico, Belgium, and many places in the U.S. They took the grandchildren on annual vacations, and passed on their love of travel to them. After Paul’s retirement in 1996, they wintered in Satellite Beach, FL for 20 years, where Paul could golf even in the winter months. The grandchildren have many fond memories of visiting Florida and going to Disney with Grandma and Grandpa. Grandpa didn’t enjoy many of the rides, but he was always willing to wait on a bench while the kids had their fun.

Paul was a dedicated member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and took comfort in his faith. He was also a member of the American Legion, Harvey Funk Post 494.