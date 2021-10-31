September 10, 1950 - October 19, 2021
Paul A. Bialecki, age 71, passed away at his residence and into eternal life on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Paul was born on September 10, 1950 in Racine, WI to Stanley and Charlotte (Czuper) Bialecki. He grew up in Racine and graduated from St. Bonaventure Prep. He enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1971-1975. During his service he was stationed in Amberg, Bayern, Germany, and received the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He received a B.S. in Labor and Industrial Relations and a B.A. in History from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Paul married beloved wife, Sally Majewski, in 1985 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Racine.
In March 1978, he joined the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service and served there until his retirement in April 2002. During his distinguished career, he served in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso; N'Djamena, Chad; Lilongwe, Malawi; Port Louis, Mauritius; London, United Kingdom; Seoul, S. Korea; Helsinki, Finland; and also had two tours of duty in Washington, D.C.
After his retirement from public service, he worked as a State IT Manager at the Wisconsin Chapter of the Nature Conservancy for 10 years.
He was a member of the American Foreign Service Association (ASFA). Paul enjoyed travelling to exotic locations, was an avid reader and loved to journal. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, gardening, hiking in nature, and taking long walks with his Welsh Terriers, Toby and Finley. His physical presence is no longer, but he remains intensely in our minds and hearts.
Surviving are his loving wife, Sally; sister, Kathleen Bialecki of Racine; sister-in-law, Susan (David) Arvai of Racine; and brother-in-law, Gene (Linda) Majewski of Pineville, NC. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary of The Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Rd., Westport, Msgr. James Gunn presided.
