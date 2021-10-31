September 10, 1950 - October 19, 2021

Paul A. Bialecki, age 71, passed away at his residence and into eternal life on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Paul was born on September 10, 1950 in Racine, WI to Stanley and Charlotte (Czuper) Bialecki. He grew up in Racine and graduated from St. Bonaventure Prep. He enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1971-1975. During his service he was stationed in Amberg, Bayern, Germany, and received the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He received a B.S. in Labor and Industrial Relations and a B.A. in History from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Paul married beloved wife, Sally Majewski, in 1985 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Racine.

In March 1978, he joined the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service and served there until his retirement in April 2002. During his distinguished career, he served in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso; N'Djamena, Chad; Lilongwe, Malawi; Port Louis, Mauritius; London, United Kingdom; Seoul, S. Korea; Helsinki, Finland; and also had two tours of duty in Washington, D.C.

After his retirement from public service, he worked as a State IT Manager at the Wisconsin Chapter of the Nature Conservancy for 10 years.