Pattie L. Kremkoski (nee Schenkenberg)

Jan. 18, 1950—June 24, 2021

RACINE—Pattie L. Kremkoski, age 71, passed away on Thursday June 24, 2021. Pattie was born in Racine on January 18, 1950, daughter of the late Edwin and Madelynn (nee: Brown) Schenkenberg.

She graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1968”. On June 3, 1979, Pattie was united in marriage to Joe Kremkoski. She was employed in the State of Wisconsin Public Defender’s office for twenty-seven years. In her spare time, Pattie loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her wiener dogs, Pooky, Maggie, and Oscar.

Pattie will be dearly missed by her husband of forty-two years, Joe; sons: Gregory (Julie) Helding, Wade (Sarah) Helding; grandchildren: Kristy Moore (Jason Holub), Katie Winnen, Allyssa and Amanda Bergevain, Benedict and Gabriel Helding; great-grandchildren: Noah, Kendyll, Lilly, Elijah and Charlotte; siblings: Mike Schenkenberg, Rick (Debbie) Schenkenberg, Celeste Schenkenberg, Ted (Karie) Schenkenberg; sister-in-law, Judy Heinle; nieces, nephews; other relatives, and friends.

Relatives and friends may meet with family at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue, on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m to celebrate and honor Pattie’s life. Private interment will be held.