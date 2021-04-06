July 26, 1959—March 31, 2021

RACINE—Patti Studey passed away peacefully on March 31, 2021 from cancer at Ascension Hospital in Racine.

She was born to Robert Sr. (Darlene Lidholm) Studey in Racine, WI on July 26, 1959 and lived her entire life in Racine County.

Patti was a very caring and loving person. She was a nurses aide for many years.

She loved all animals and hiking, and would walk for miles. She was very artistic and drew many pictures for family.

Preceding her in death are her father Robert Studey, Sr.; brother Robert Studey Jr.; sister Kathleen and grandparents. She is survived by her mother Darlene and step dad Allen Fuerstenau; brothers: David Studey and Mark Studey; niece Tanyia Boutell; nephews: Dan Steinke, Hans Studey; great niece Kallie Boutell; and dear friend Bill Calek.

The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses at Ascension Hospital for their care of Patti for the past 20 days.

Funeral service to be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Yorkville Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove at 2:00 p.m., no visitation.

A memorial is planned for July 25, 2021 at Al and Darlene’s home.