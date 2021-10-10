BURLINGTON—Patsy A. Maloney, age 82, of Burlington, formerly of Sturtevant, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, October 1, 2021 with her family by her side.

Patsy is survived by her son, James (Cammie) Maloney, Jr.; two daughters: Bonnie (Loren) Babe and Colleen (Pablo) Wilckens; five grandchildren: Billy Babe (Melissa Strobel), Erika (Thomas) Koldeway, Amanda (Derek) Wheeler, Kassandra (Brandon) Harmon and Kylie Wilckens; eight great-grandchildren: Jacob, Emmett, Briley, Blake, Austin, Hank, Luke and Sarah; two sisters: Ellen Tyrrell and Lynette (Louis) Jordan; a sister-in-law, June Frievalt as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy (Luke) Frievalt, Sr.; her husband, James Maloney, Sr.; her brother, John Frievalt, Jr. and her sister, Carol Van.

A private graveside service for Patsy will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Patsy’s family would like to thank the caregivers at Pine Brook Pointe and Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Molly, for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave to her.

