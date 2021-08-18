Patrick T. Raven

July 18, 1949—August 12, 2021
EGG HARBOR—Patrick Thomas Raven, 72, of Egg Harbor, WI, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, died peacefully on August 12 of 2021.
Patrick was born July 18, 1949, in Manitowoc, WI, the son of Thomas and Alice Raven. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Kenosha, WI in 1967 and attended St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1971. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1975.
On August 14, 1971, he married Mary C. Varju in Racine, WI. He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Elizabeth M. Raven (Christopher) Juern of Colgate, WI; his son, Thomas P. (Magdalene) Raven of Whitefish Bay, WI; grandchildren, Ellison, Mary Jane, and PJ Juern; and Eloise, William and Cecilia Raven; his sister, Marialice (Walter) Hammond of Kenosha, WI; and nephews and cousins, as well as many friends, colleagues and students. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents.
After one year as a teacher at St. John Cathedral High School in Milwaukee, WI, he worked as a teacher and curriculum coordinator for the School District of Waukesha, WI for 22 years.
He spent the remaining 20 years of his career as a World Language Consultant in educational publishing.
Patrick was an active member and leader in several organizations dedicated to the teaching of world languages, including the Wisconsin Association for Language Teachers (WAFLT), the Central States Conference on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (CSCTFL), the American Council on Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL), and the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG).
He received several awards for his teaching and service, including the WAFLT Distinguished Foreign Language Educator Award, the CSCTFL Founders Award and the Excellence in Publishing Award from Holt, Rinehart and Winston.
Patrick shared the joy of international travel and Gemütlichkeit with hundreds of students, as well as his family, and many friends and colleagues.
Those who knew Patrick will remember him for his love and commitment to his family, and his passion for languages and learning.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 19, 2021, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Hubertus, WI with Fr. Tim Bickel officiating.
Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. A private committal will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated or to WAFLT, P.O. Box 1493, Appleton, WI 54912.
Friends may offer condolences, sign the guest register, and share memories and photos at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.