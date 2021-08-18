Patrick T. Raven

July 18, 1949—August 12, 2021

EGG HARBOR—Patrick Thomas Raven, 72, of Egg Harbor, WI, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, died peacefully on August 12 of 2021.

Patrick was born July 18, 1949, in Manitowoc, WI, the son of Thomas and Alice Raven. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Kenosha, WI in 1967 and attended St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1971. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1975.

On August 14, 1971, he married Mary C. Varju in Racine, WI. He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Elizabeth M. Raven (Christopher) Juern of Colgate, WI; his son, Thomas P. (Magdalene) Raven of Whitefish Bay, WI; grandchildren, Ellison, Mary Jane, and PJ Juern; and Eloise, William and Cecilia Raven; his sister, Marialice (Walter) Hammond of Kenosha, WI; and nephews and cousins, as well as many friends, colleagues and students. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents.

After one year as a teacher at St. John Cathedral High School in Milwaukee, WI, he worked as a teacher and curriculum coordinator for the School District of Waukesha, WI for 22 years.

He spent the remaining 20 years of his career as a World Language Consultant in educational publishing.