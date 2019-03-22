September 30, 1928—March 8, 2019
March 10, 1932—March 13, 2019
There is no greater love story than that of Patrick and Shirley Madden.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St Paul the Apostle Church (6400 Spring Street, Racine) for visitation on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with a Christian Burial Mass to follow at 12 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.