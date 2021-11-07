Patrick Saaf

Patrick graduated from Indiana Wesylan in 2002, and moved around, making it back to the Racine area around 2012. He was an avid woodworker and entrepreneur. He was a jack of all trades who was also well traveled. He was always willing to try new things and experience the beauties of life. His favorite pastimes were watching sports, specifically the Green Bay Packers. Traveling to different places and eating a variety of cuisine from Mexican food to Thai, you name it. He’s tried it! He had the answer to everything, he was always there when you needed a friend. He was loving and caring. A great dad to both his children and a model friend.