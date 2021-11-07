Aug. 8, 1962 – Nov. 2, 2021
RACINE— Mr. Patrick Saaf, 59 , passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Patrick was born in Milwaukee, WI, on August 8, 1962, to Marvin and the late Dorothy (nee: Bassette) Saaf.
Patrick graduated from Indiana Wesylan in 2002, and moved around, making it back to the Racine area around 2012. He was an avid woodworker and entrepreneur. He was a jack of all trades who was also well traveled. He was always willing to try new things and experience the beauties of life. His favorite pastimes were watching sports, specifically the Green Bay Packers. Traveling to different places and eating a variety of cuisine from Mexican food to Thai, you name it. He’s tried it! He had the answer to everything, he was always there when you needed a friend. He was loving and caring. A great dad to both his children and a model friend.
Here with us today are his father, Marvin “Mike”; His sister, Michelle (Rusty) Saaf; his children: Brissel, Arlan, Victoria, and Kristine; nieces and nephew: Staci Carlson, Sara Carlson, and Joshua Saaf Carlson.
A Mass will be celebrated at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street in Sturtevant on Tuesday November 9 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be at St. Sebastian Church on November 9, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park, the next morning, November 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family have been suggested.