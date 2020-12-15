September 11, 1968—December 7, 2020

Patrick Riley Presser passed way on Monday, December 7, 2020. He was born in Racine on September 11, 1968, a son of Charles “Chuck” and Barbara J. (nee: Emerson) Presser.

He attended Holy Name Elementary School and was a 1986 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. Always adventurous, he joined his sisters in Austin, TX. He became experienced in construction, particularly electrical and carpentry work and loved and took pride in his work. In 2010, recovering from a serious traffic accident, he relocated to California where he became involved in organic farming. While there, he acquired many friends and three dogs. Coronary difficulties and a head injury brought him home to Racine in 2016. He became known as the “handy man” and the “go to” guy and could be called upon for assistance with almost any problem.

Pat is survived by his mother, Barbara; three brothers, Kevin (Sherry) and Terrance both of Racine; Shaun (Darla) of FL.; four sisters, Sheila (Robert) and Kerri (Jim) of TX, Eileen (Bill) of VA, and Michaela (Gary) of Racine; his stepson, Justi; many nieces and nephews and other “young ones” who called him “Uncle Pat”.