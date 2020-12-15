 Skip to main content
Patrick Riley Presser
September 11, 1968—December 7, 2020

Patrick Riley Presser passed way on Monday, December 7, 2020. He was born in Racine on September 11, 1968, a son of Charles “Chuck” and Barbara J. (nee: Emerson) Presser.

He attended Holy Name Elementary School and was a 1986 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. Always adventurous, he joined his sisters in Austin, TX. He became experienced in construction, particularly electrical and carpentry work and loved and took pride in his work. In 2010, recovering from a serious traffic accident, he relocated to California where he became involved in organic farming. While there, he acquired many friends and three dogs. Coronary difficulties and a head injury brought him home to Racine in 2016. He became known as the “handy man” and the “go to” guy and could be called upon for assistance with almost any problem.

Pat is survived by his mother, Barbara; three brothers, Kevin (Sherry) and Terrance both of Racine; Shaun (Darla) of FL.; four sisters, Sheila (Robert) and Kerri (Jim) of TX, Eileen (Bill) of VA, and Michaela (Gary) of Racine; his stepson, Justi; many nieces and nephews and other “young ones” who called him “Uncle Pat”.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Ave. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

