March 5, 1962—April 17, 2021
STURTEVANT – Patrick R. Celeste, 59, passed away after a long illness at his residence on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
He was born in Racine on March 5, 1962, the son of the late James V. and Theresa M. (nee Funk) Celeste. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1980.
On May 18, 1991 he married Jodel F. Strueder at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church.
Pat worked as a mechanic at SC Johnson for over 25 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt deer, turkey, goose; as well as spend time at his cabin in the Northwoods of Warrens. He also treasured the times teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish. He also enjoyed the camaraderie and good times with his co-workers and friends. However, Pat was happiest in the company of his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Jodel, Pat is survived by his sons and daughter: Nicholas (Sarah) Celeste of Lavalle, Bobbi Jo Celeste of Platteville and Hunter Celeste of Sturtevant; his grandchildren: Maximus, Fisher, and Bowdyn Celeste and Holly Morgan. He is further survived by his siblings: Joan (Greg Helding) Celeste, James V. Celeste, Jr. (Rosemary Gelinskey), Donna (Randall) Sykes, Daniel Celeste, Lori Celeste (Steve Simon) and Gary Celeste; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernie and Jacquie Strueder; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Ann (Les) Hedrington, Brenda (Casey) Stratton and Tom Chadek.
Pat was also preceded in death by his sister, Denise Chadek, and brother-in-law, Paul Strueder.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday evening for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The celebration of his life and funeral mass will take place at St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Road G in Caledonia) on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a visitation in the church from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
The Celeste family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Ascension Hospice for the loving and professional attention Pat received while under their care.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
