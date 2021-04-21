March 5, 1962—April 17, 2021

STURTEVANT – Patrick R. Celeste, 59, passed away after a long illness at his residence on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

He was born in Racine on March 5, 1962, the son of the late James V. and Theresa M. (nee Funk) Celeste. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1980.

On May 18, 1991 he married Jodel F. Strueder at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church.

Pat worked as a mechanic at SC Johnson for over 25 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt deer, turkey, goose; as well as spend time at his cabin in the Northwoods of Warrens. He also treasured the times teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish. He also enjoyed the camaraderie and good times with his co-workers and friends. However, Pat was happiest in the company of his family, especially his grandchildren.