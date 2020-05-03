Patrick 'Pat' Sarto

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 11, 1939 – April 30, 2020

Patrick David Sarto (Pat), age 80, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, was born to Dominick and Rose (Savasta) Sarto on May 11, 1939 in Racine, one of ten brothers and sisters. He attended St. Patrick’s school, Washington Jr. High and Horlick High Schools before joining the U.S. Army in 1957, where he served in Germany. He loved the members of his big family, and the wonderful memories they made. He married Sandra Radewan (Justine) and they welcomed son Perry Sarto in 1961. For some time, they lived in Green Bay, where he worked as an inspector with the railroads.

In 1975, Pat married the love of his life, Denise Anastasio, and they were looking forward to celebrating 45 years of marriage this July. Together they had a son Angelo Anastasio Sarto and daughter Nicola Anastasio Sarto. Shortly after their wedding, they purchased a home on Blake Avenue, where they met dear neighbors who became lifelong friends. Living so near to The Sausage Kitchen was also special for Pat. It became his second home, and the other regulars became his second family. Pat continued to go there long after they moved from Blake Avenue, and up until the time of the stay-at-home orders.