RACINE—Patrick Pallesen, age 68, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek. He was born in Racine, May 28, 1953, son of the late Donald and Geraldine (nee: Lavin) Pallesen.

Pat graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1971”. He went on to study computers and had worked at J.I. Case Co, Aflac, and Northwestern Health Care, retiring as a Senior Systems Analyst. Pat was an avid Golfer and Packers fan who enjoyed woodworking and cooking. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Erin and Andi Pallesen; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Peggy Pallesen; nieces, Amy (Andrew) Acklam, Carrie (Robert) McFarland; great nieces and nephew, Annabelle, Aubrey, and Anderson; extended family, Vicki Pallesen, Ryan and April LeComte and daughter, Peyton; other relatives and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Memorials to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital Milwaukee or The American Liver Foundation have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Holley family of Brandon, Mississippi, whose sacrifice gave Patrick more time with family and friends.

