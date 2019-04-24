November 30, 1941—April 19, 2019
RACINE—Patrick P. O’Brien, age 77, passed away peacefully on Good Friday April 19, 2019 at his residence.
Patrick was born in Racine on November 30, 1941 son of the late Cecil and Dorothy (nee: Kalenofske) O’Brien.
On September 16, 1972 at St. Rita Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Theresa E. Bauer. They shared thirty seven beautiful years together before Theresa preceded him in death on September 20, 2009. Patrick was employed with JI Case for twenty-six years and was a member of their “20 Year Club”. He was a dedicated member of St. Rita Catholic Church, where he volunteered helping with bingo, the church festival and the school lunch program. Above all, he loved his time spent with his grandchildren.
Patrick will be missed by his grandsons, Riley as well as his mother, Amber, Cody as well as his mother, Kari; sister, Colleen Wilson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul (Veronica) Bauer, Raymond (Lou Ann) Bauer, James (Kay) Bauer, Eugene (Margaret) Bauer, Dorothy (Kenneth) Sack; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Patrick was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Fred (Dorothy) Bauer, Lou Bauer, Lee Bauer, and Henry Wilson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, with Rev. Richard O’Leary OSA officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.
A special thank you to Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
