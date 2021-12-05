MUSKEGO—Patrick M. Papara of Muskego, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2021, at the age of 52. Patrick was married to Alyson J. Paulson on June 14, 2003. He was a loving father to Liam, Madison, and Jacob. Patrick is further survived by his parents Lou and Vicki Papara and his brother Michael (Lesley) Papara. Patrick will also be fondly remembered by his father-in-law and mother-in-law David and Jane Paulson; brothers-in-law: Nathan (Sonia) Paulson and Philip (Adriana) Paulson. Patrick’s reputation as a fun and adventurous uncle will be a lasting legacy to his many nieces and nephews.