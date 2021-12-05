 Skip to main content
Patrick M. Papara

Patrick M. Papara

September 17, 1969 – October 18, 2021

MUSKEGO—Patrick M. Papara of Muskego, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2021, at the age of 52. Patrick was married to Alyson J. Paulson on June 14, 2003. He was a loving father to Liam, Madison, and Jacob. Patrick is further survived by his parents Lou and Vicki Papara and his brother Michael (Lesley) Papara. Patrick will also be fondly remembered by his father-in-law and mother-in-law David and Jane Paulson; brothers-in-law: Nathan (Sonia) Paulson and Philip (Adriana) Paulson. Patrick’s reputation as a fun and adventurous uncle will be a lasting legacy to his many nieces and nephews.

Patrick was a highly talented and proud Union Carpenter for over 20 years. Patrick enjoyed sharing his skills with family and friends whenever possible. When not spending time with his wife and children, Patrick enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.

A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 1:00–3:00 p.m. at Bushy’s Pub and Grill, S67W14831 Janesville Road, Muskego.

Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home

262-679-1560

www.maxsass.com

